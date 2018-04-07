Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Questionable Saturday

Livingston (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Both Livingston and Andre Iguodala (knee) are questionable for Saturday's contest, with coach Steve Kerr noting one may rest Saturday while the other rests Sunday against Phoenix. More information should emerge on Livingston's status closer to tipoff.

