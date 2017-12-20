Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Questionable Wednesday vs. Grizzlies

Livingston (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Livingston was held out of Monday's overtime win over the Lakers due to left knee soreness and it appears the injury is lingering for the 32-year-old point guard. Stephen Curry (ankle) has already been ruled out of the contest, so Patrick McCaw could be in line to make his second-straight start if Livingston can't go.

