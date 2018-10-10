Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Questionable with hip tightness
Livingston is questionable for Wednesday's preseason game against the Lakers due to tightness in his hip, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
There's nothing to indicate Livingston is dealing with a serious injury, but it wouldn't be surprising if the veteran was ultimately held out. If that ends up being the case, Quinn Cook and Tyler Ulis would likely see expanded roles.
