Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Removed from injury report
Livingston (personal) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Rockets.
Livingston is set to rejoin the Warriors ahead of Saturday's game after missing the team's previous contest while awaiting the birth of his third child. The veteran should resume his usual role as Golden State's backup point guard. Through five games in February, Livingston is averaging 2.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 15.0 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Tending to personal matter•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will play Tuesday, rest Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Plays 14 minutes in Sunday's win•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Upgraded to probable•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Out Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Deemed injury-free•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...