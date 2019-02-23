Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Removed from injury report

Livingston (personal) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Rockets.

Livingston is set to rejoin the Warriors ahead of Saturday's game after missing the team's previous contest while awaiting the birth of his third child. The veteran should resume his usual role as Golden State's backup point guard. Through five games in February, Livingston is averaging 2.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 15.0 minutes.