Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Returning to bench role
Livingston has been replaced by Andre Iguodala in the starting lineup for Game 1 against the Rockets on Sunday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Livingston was put into the starting lineup for the series-clinching win over the Clippers on Friday, but he'll return to his usual spot on the bench when the second round tips off against Houston. He played 12 minutes in each of the first round games in which he didn't start, averaging 2.4 points and 1.8 rebounds.
