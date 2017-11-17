Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Returning to bench Thursday vs. Celtics

Livingston is returning to the bench Thursday against the Celtics.

Livingston reverts to his normal role off the bench as Stephen Curry returns to the starting lineup after missing Monday's game due to a bruised thigh. The veteran point guard Livingston performed admirably as a replacement Monday night, scoring 16 points to go along with six assists, two rebounds and a steal over 20 minutes. Look for Livingston to see a slight dip in minutes Thursday night, especially if the game stays competitive.