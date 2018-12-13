Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Ruled out Friday

Livingston will not play in Friday's game against the Kings due to a pelvic contusion, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Livingston made it a month before appearing on the injury report again, and it's unclear how severe the pelvic bruise he suffered is. Livingston likely got hurt at some point during the 15 minutes he played in Wednesday's loss to the Raptors and should be considered day-to-day for now.