Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Ruled out Friday
Livingston (personal) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Kings
The Warriors are playing the first of a back-to-back on Friday, so it is possible Livingston could miss Saturday's matchup against the Nuggets as well. With Livingston out, Patrick McCaw and Quinn Cook could see a larger role.
