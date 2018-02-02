Play

Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Ruled out Friday

Livingston (personal) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Kings

The Warriors are playing the first of a back-to-back on Friday, so it is possible Livingston could miss Saturday's matchup against the Nuggets as well. With Livingston out, Patrick McCaw and Quinn Cook could see a larger role.

