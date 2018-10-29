Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Ruled out Monday
Livingston (foot) has been ruled out Monday against the Bulls.
As expected, Livingston will be withheld from Monday's contest in Chicago as he continues to nurse a lingering foot injury. In his place, Quinn Cook is a candidate to see increased playing time. Livingston's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Pelicans.
