Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Ruled out Monday
Livingston (foot) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Livingston will miss his fifth consecutive game as he continues to deal with a foot injury. Coach Steve Kerr said he's hopeful Livingston will be ready to go by the end of the week. His next opportunity to play will be Thursday against the Bucks, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.
