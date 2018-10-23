Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Ruled out Monday
Livingston (knee) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Suns, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Livingston was initially listed as doubtful after missing Sunday's contest against the Nuggets, and he will miss his second consecutive game. Quinn Cook should see an increased role with Livingston out. Livingston's next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Wizards and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Doubtful vs. Suns•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Won't play Sunday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Logs 15 minutes in opener•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Expected to play in opener•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Tweaks something; good to go Tuesday•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...