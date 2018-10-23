Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Ruled out Monday

Livingston (knee) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Suns, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Livingston was initially listed as doubtful after missing Sunday's contest against the Nuggets, and he will miss his second consecutive game. Quinn Cook should see an increased role with Livingston out. Livingston's next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Wizards and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.