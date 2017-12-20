Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Ruled out Wednesday
Livingston (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Livingston was held out of Monday's game against the Lakers with a sore left knee, and he'll remain out Wednesday after missing shootaround. With Stephen Curry (ankle) also out, expect Patrick McCaw to again serve as the Warriors' primary point guard, with Quinn Cook picking up a few minutes off the bench.
