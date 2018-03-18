Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Scores 11 in 17 minutes Saturday

Livingston supplied 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 FT), four assists and one steal across 17 minutes in Saturday's 124-109 win over the Suns.

The veteran point guard was highly efficient off the bench, and he's now scored in double digits in two of the last three games. Despite his recent solid play, Livingston's minutes haven't seen any appreciable bump despite the absence of Stephen Curry (ankle), as Quinn Cook has been spectacular in his stead over the last two games in particular. Therefore, it's likely he continues filling a 15-20 minute role on the majority of nights, which should keep resulting in decent contributions in scoring, rebounds and assists for those hanging on to him in very deep formats.