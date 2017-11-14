Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Scores 16 in Monday's start
Livingston scored 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-4 FT) while adding six assists, two rebounds and a steal in 20 minutes during Monday's 110-100 win over the Magic.
It was a solid effort from Livingston in a spot start at point guard while Steph Curry nurses a bruised thigh. Curry could be back in action as soon as Thursday, however, returning Livingston to a bench role that hadn't seen him score more than eight points in a game this season prior to Monday.
