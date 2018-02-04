Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Scores eight points in Saturday return

Livingston (personal) totaled eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two steals across 14 minutes in Saturday's 115-108 loss to the Nuggets.

The veteran had missed Friday's contest for personal reasons, but he was back in his usual role Saturday. Livingston's scoring total was actually his best of the last three contests and second highest over the last nine contests. The 13-year pro's fantasy value remains strictly limited to very deep formats due to the relatively scarce amount of minutes he unsurprisingly usually sees behind Stephen Curry.