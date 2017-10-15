Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Sees 15 minutes off bench
Livingston tallied one point (0-4 FG, 1-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds over 15 minutes Friday in a preseason matchup with the Kings.
Livingston will likely play a similar role with the Warriors this season, running the point for the second unit. Livingston's averaged 18.8 minutes as a Warrior, and will likely receive a similar amount of playing time this season.
