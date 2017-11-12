Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Sees 18 minutes against 76ers
Livingston (knee) recorded two points (1-3 FG), three rebounds, three steals and two assists over 18 minutes Saturday in a matchup with the 76ers.
Livingston was questionable coming into this game after injuring his knee in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's matchup with the Timberwolves, however he was able to play Saturday without any restrictions. He received his usual workload, meaning the knee shouldn't be an issue going forward.
