Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Sidelined with sore knee

Livingston is dealing with a sore left knee and will not return to Saturday's game against the Kings, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Livingston played just four minutes and failed to record any stats before departing to the locker room. He'll have two days to rest and recover before the team's next game (Tuesday against the Knicks).

