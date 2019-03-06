Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Sits out Wednesday's practice
Livingston (neck) did not practice Wednesday, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports. He is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Livingston was a late scratch for Tuesday's game against the Celtics due to neck spasms, and he's apparently still dealing with the issue. More information on his status should arrive in the coming days.
