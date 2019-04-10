Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Sitting Wednesday

Livingston will sit out Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies for rest purposes, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Livingston is one of five Warriors players listed as out for the second half of the team's back-to-back set to wrap up the regular season. With Stephen Curry (foot) also included among the group of players sitting out, Quinn Cook should be in store for a boatload of minutes as the Warriors' starting point guard.