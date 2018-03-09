Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Solid performance in Curry's absence
Livingston pitched in nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block across 24 minutes in Thursday's 110-107 win over the Spurs.
The veteran point guard saw extended action with Stephen Curry (ankle) exiting the game after just two minutes. Livingston responded -- as he often has in the past under similar circumstances -- with a productive outing across the stat sheet, generating his best rebound and assists totals of the season in the process. With Curry already ruled out for Friday night's showdown against the Trail Blazers, Livingston is likely to draw the start at point guard, making him an intriguing DFS play.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Back in the lineup Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will be rested Friday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Logs 15 minutes Saturday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Probable Saturday with elbow soreness•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Available to play vs. Mavs•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Probable for Thursday with elbow issue•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...