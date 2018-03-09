Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Solid performance in Curry's absence

Livingston pitched in nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block across 24 minutes in Thursday's 110-107 win over the Spurs.

The veteran point guard saw extended action with Stephen Curry (ankle) exiting the game after just two minutes. Livingston responded -- as he often has in the past under similar circumstances -- with a productive outing across the stat sheet, generating his best rebound and assists totals of the season in the process. With Curry already ruled out for Friday night's showdown against the Trail Blazers, Livingston is likely to draw the start at point guard, making him an intriguing DFS play.