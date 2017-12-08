Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Starting at point guard Friday
Livingston will draw the start at point guard over Quinn Cook for Friday's game against the Pistons, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Coach Steve Kerr has hinted at using different starting fives throughout Stephen Curry's (ankle) absence. That is the case Friday, as Quinn Cook drew the start at point guard during Wednesday's game against the Hornets. Now, Livingston will enter the starting five. On Wednesday, he played just 16 minutes, posting four points, one rebound and one steal.
