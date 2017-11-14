Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Starting at point guard Monday
Livingston will start at point guard for Monday's game against the Magic, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The Warriors are set to be without Stephen Curry on Monday, as he's sitting out with a thigh injury. That allows Livingston to pick up the start and he should be in line for a fairly sizable workload, making him an intriguing cheap option for Monday's DFS slate. Livingston should take on a temporary increase in value, though Curry's injury doesn't sound all too serious and will likely be back for Thursday's game against the Celtics. Quinn Cook was also recalled from the G-League and should provide some depth behind Livingston.
