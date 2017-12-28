Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Starting at point guard Wednesday

Livingston will pick up the start at point guard for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors have started Patrick McCaw at point guard for the vast majority of games during Steph Curry's absence, but will instead turn to their veteran on Wednesday to lead the top unit. In four previous starts this season, Livingston averaged 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 22.2 minutes, so a slight uptick in production and fantasy value can be expected.