Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Starting at point guard Wednesday
Livingston will pick up the start at point guard for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The Warriors have started Patrick McCaw at point guard for the vast majority of games during Steph Curry's absence, but will instead turn to their veteran on Wednesday to lead the top unit. In four previous starts this season, Livingston averaged 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 22.2 minutes, so a slight uptick in production and fantasy value can be expected.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Playing off bench Monday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will play Monday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Probable vs. Cavs•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Out against Denver•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Questionable Saturday vs. Denver•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will not play Friday•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...