Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Starts second round off strong

Livingston delivered 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 22 minutes during Golden State's 123-101 win over the Pelicans in Game 1 of their Western Conference second-round playoff series.

Like fellow reserve Quinn Cook, Livingston came through with a strong performance off the bench in extended playing time during the blowout win. The veteran has scored in double digits in three of the last four playoff games and has now shot at least 50.0 percent in three straight. With Stephen Curry (knee) due back for Tuesday's Game 2, Livingston -- as opposed to Cook -- is likely to be the first point guard off the bench behind the returning All-Star, given Livingston's extensive postseason experience.