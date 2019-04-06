Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Suffers knee injury

Livingston has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game due to a knee contusion, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Livingston recorded an assist and a block over seven minutes before departing the contest. The Warriors likely didn't see a need to push Livingston any further with just three contests remaining in the regular season following Friday's game. He figures to be a game-time call for Sunday's clash with the Clippers.

