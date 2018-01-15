Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Suiting up Monday vs. Cavs

Livingston (shin) is available for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Listed as probable heading into the day, Livingston completed the Warriors' morning shootaround without incident and will reprise his usual role as the backup to Stephen Curry. With Curry returning from a two-game absence due to a right ankle sprain in Saturday's win over the Raptors and playing effectively, Livingston seems unlikely to surpass 20 minutes in any game in the near future so long as Curry suffers no further setbacks with the ankle.