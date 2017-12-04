Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Suspended one game
Livingston has been suspended one game for his altercation with a referee during Sunday's game against the Heat, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Livingston made contact with a referee during Sunday's contest and was ultimately ejected because of it. He'll now receive a one-game suspension, which he's expected to serve during Monday's matchup with the Pelicans. Livingston should be back for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, though Patrick McCaw could pick up more point guard minutes in the meantime.
