Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Tabbed as questionable Tuesday

Livingston (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

It's unclear as to why Livingston is being tabbed as questionable for Tuesday's contest, as the Warriors gave no indication as to what could be wrong. If the veteran is ultimately held out of the action Tuesday, Quinn Cook is likely to fill in the backup point-guard role off the bench behind starter Stephen Curry.

More News
Our Latest Stories