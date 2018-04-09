Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Tallies 10 points in return

Livingston (knee) generated 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes in Sunday's 117-100 win over the Suns.

Livingston ultimately missed only one game due to some knee soreness, and he returned with an efficient effort in Sunday's victory. The veteran hit double digits in the scoring column for the first time since March 17, when he'd accomplished the feat against this same Suns squad. Livingston's role has remained unchanged during Stephen Curry's extended absences during the latter portion of the season due to ankle and knee injuries, and he's expected to continue logging minutes in the teens off the bench during the postseason. However, once Curry returns and current starter Quinn Cook heads back to the second unit, it remains to be seen how the reserve minutes between the latter and Livingston will be divided.