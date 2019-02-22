Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Tending to personal matter
Livingston is away from the team and is unavailable for Thursday's game against the Kings due to personal reasons, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Livingston and his wife are expecting the birth of their child in the near future, so he's unavailable Thursday. Quinn Cook figures to serve as the backup point guard with Livingston away from the team. His status for Saturday's matchup against Houston is certainly in question at this point.
