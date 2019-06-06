Warriors' Shaun Livingston: To start Game 3
Livingston will start Game 3 on Wednesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The Warriors decided to role with Livingston in place of Klay Thompson, who won't play Wednesday due to a hamstring strain. Through two Finals games, Livingston's averaged 6.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 17.0 minutes. It appears likely that the veteran guard will see a heavy dose of minutes, however, expect coach Steve Kerr to tinker with his lineup if Livingston's unable to handle a large enough offensive role.
