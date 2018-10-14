Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Tweaks something; good to go Tuesday
Livingston suffered an undisclosed injury during practice Sunday but will be good to go for the preseason opener Tuesday, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Apparently, Livingston "tweak" something during Sunday's practice making him miss the later scrimmage. Coach Steve Kerr reported though that Livingston will be alright to play in Tuesday's season opener against Oklahoma City.
