Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Upgraded to probable
Livingston (knee) is listed a probable for Friday's game against the Bulls, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Livingston missed Tuesday's game against the Knicks due to left knee soreness, but it sounds like he's ready to return after participating in Thursday's practice with no issue. Assuming he plays, Livingston should reclaim his role as the team's backup point guard; he's averaging 4.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 15.9 minutes this season.
