Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Upgraded to questionable Friday

Livingston (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Livingston was originally considered doubtful after failing to go through practice Thursday, but apparently felt some improvement during Friday's morning shootaround. If he does end up returning, Quinn Cook and Patrick McCaw would likely see a workload reduction.

