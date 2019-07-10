Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Waived by Golden State
Livingston was waived by the Warriors on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Livingston has spent the last five seasons with the Warriors and was under contract for next season, but his $7.7 million salary proved to be a bit too rich for the team's liking. The veteran point guard averaged 5.4 points, 2.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes during his time with Golden State and still plans on continuing his career elsewhere.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Fizzles as Game 3 starter•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: To start Game 3•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Feeling healthy entering Finals•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Goes through shootaround•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Returning to bench role•
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.