Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Waived by Golden State

Livingston was waived by the Warriors on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Livingston has spent the last five seasons with the Warriors and was under contract for next season, but his $7.7 million salary proved to be a bit too rich for the team's liking. The veteran point guard averaged 5.4 points, 2.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes during his time with Golden State and still plans on continuing his career elsewhere.