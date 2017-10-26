Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will be away from team Friday

Livingston (personal) will not be with the Warriors for Friday's game against the Wizards, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

Livingston will be attending the funeral of fellow NBA player Devin Harris' brother, who tragically passed away recently. The two are close friends, so Livingston has been excused to allow him to support Harris during a tough time. That means he'll miss Friday's game and it's unclear if he'll ultimately be back in time for Sunday's matchup with Pistons.