Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will be away from team Friday
Livingston (personal) will not be with the Warriors for Friday's game against the Wizards, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
Livingston will be attending the funeral of fellow NBA player Devin Harris' brother, who tragically passed away recently. The two are close friends, so Livingston has been excused to allow him to support Harris during a tough time. That means he'll miss Friday's game and it's unclear if he'll ultimately be back in time for Sunday's matchup with Pistons.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Absent from injury report•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Misses Sunday's practice with illness•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Sees 15 minutes off bench•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Remains with Warriors•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Goes for nine points in return•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season