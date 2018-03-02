Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will be rested Friday

Livingston will not play in Friday's game against the Hawks due to rest purposes.

With the Warriors playing the tanking Hawks and having a rare three days off following Friday's contest, Livingston will get an additional day of rest with the night off. Without Livingston, Quinn Cook should get some additional minutes at point guard off the bench, especially when considering the blowout potential of Friday's game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories