Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will be rested Thursday
Livingston (rest) will be held out of Thursday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Livingston will get the day off Thursday. Look for Quinn Cook to see a boost of run in his absence.
