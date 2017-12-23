Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will not play Friday

Livingston (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's contest against the Lakers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Livingston was originally deemed doubtful for the game, but was upgraded to questionable following the team's Friday morning shootaround. Quinn Cook and Patrick McCaw figure to continue seeing extra minutes as a result of his absence.

