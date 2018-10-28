Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will not play Sunday
Livingston (foot) will not play Sunday against Brooklyn and will likely miss Monday's contest as well, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Livingston has played an averaged of 12 minutes in each of the last two games after recovering from a knee injury but will be rested Sunday and likely Monday against Chicago to heal a now-lingering foot injury. With Livingston out, guard Quinn Cook may see more action than usual.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Plays 15 minutes in return•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: No restrictions Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Available Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Questionable vs. Washington•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Ruled out Monday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Doubtful vs. Suns•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...