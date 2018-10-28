Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will not play Sunday

Livingston (foot) will not play Sunday against Brooklyn and will likely miss Monday's contest as well, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Livingston has played an averaged of 12 minutes in each of the last two games after recovering from a knee injury but will be rested Sunday and likely Monday against Chicago to heal a now-lingering foot injury. With Livingston out, guard Quinn Cook may see more action than usual.

