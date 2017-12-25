Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will play Monday
Livingston (knee) will be available for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Livingston sat out the last four games due to his injury, but he will return to action Monday afternoon. The Warriors have not yet released their starting lineup, but Livingston is seemingly the favorite to start at point guard with Stephen Curry (ankle) still sidelined.
