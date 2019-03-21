Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will play Thursday
Livingston will play Thursday against the Pacers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Livingston sat out Tuesday's contest for rest, but he's fully expected to play Thursday. Over his past five appearances, he's averaging 3.2 points, 2.0 assists and 1.0 rebound in 16.0 minutes.
