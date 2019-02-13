Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will play Tuesday, rest Wednesday

Livingston is expected to play Tuesday versus the Jazz, but sit out Wednesday's tilt versus the Trail Blazers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Livingston will be rested on the second half of the back-to-back set along with DeMarcus Cousins. The night off will give him some extra time to rest through the All-Star break. The veteran guard will presumably then suit up next Thursday versus the Kings.