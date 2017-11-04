Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will rest Satuday

Livingston will be rested for Saturday's game against Denver, Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Livingston will take a seat after playing 20 minutes in Thursday's come-from-behind win over the Spurs. The 32-year-old is averaging roughly 16 minutes per game on the season, and the likes of Patrick McCaw and Nick Young could see increased playing time in his stead. With Livingston out, Kevon Looney will be active.