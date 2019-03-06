Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Won't play due to neck spasm
Livingston will not play Tuesday against the Celtics due to a neck spasm.
The announcement came after the start of the game, but the veteran is dealing with a neck issue. More word on his status should arrive in the coming days.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Good to go Monday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Added to injury report•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Removed from injury report•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Tending to personal matter•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will play Tuesday, rest Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Plays 14 minutes in Sunday's win•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...