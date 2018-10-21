Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Won't play Sunday
Livingston has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to a left knee contusion.
It's unknown when Livingston picked up his latest injury, but he shouldn't remain on the bench for long. His next opportunity to play will come Monday against the Suns, and Quinn Cook could see more minutes until Livingston returns to health.
