Warriors' Stephen Curry: 28 points in win over Pelicans

Curry finished with 28 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3PT, 10-10 FT), eight assists and three rebounds in Friday's win over New Orleans.

Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 59 points in the backcourt, while Kevin Durant added 22, as the Warriors notched their first victory of the season. Expect Curry to once again rank among the top fantasy players at any position this season, with the biggest concern perhaps being his team's penchant for blowouts, which oftentimes limit his fourth-quarter minutes.