Curry chipped in 30 points (9-24 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 118-110 loss to the Cavaliers.

Curry posted a game-high 30 points, but Golden State could never cut into Cleveland's 10-point lead throughout final six minutes of the fourth quarter. His prolific scoring isn't going anywhere, but his 14:16 AST:TO ratio over the Warriors' last four games is disappointing.