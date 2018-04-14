Warriors' Stephen Curry: Adding more running, lateral movement to rehab

Curry (knee) will add more running and lateral movement to his rehabilitation over the coming days and is set to be re-evaluated in another week.

It appears as if Curry is recovering as hoped, though he's still expected to be sidelined through the entire first round of the playoffs. More word on his recovery will emerge once he's evaluated again. In his stead, Quinn Cook should continue drawing starts.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories